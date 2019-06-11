Fentanyl, cash found

YOUNGSTOWN

Police late Friday found a large amount of fentanyl and $3,644 cash after stopping a driver at South Osborn and California avenues for reportedly running a stop sign.

Dwayne Howell, 22, of South Osborn Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on a second-degree felony charge of possession of drugs/fentanyl, as well as possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Howell was pulled over about 11:30 p.m., and his car was searched after police detected marijuana inside the car. They found a bag of suspected cocaine and the cash in his pockets, and the fentanyl was found inside the car, along with a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a scale and four bags of suboxone strips.

Police reports are not available to the public after 4 p.m. weekdays or on weekends.

Ongoing utility work

YOUNGSTOWN

Utility work is ongoing on West Boardman Street by Hazel Street in the city’s downtown. The work, by Amedia Plaza, is causing some minor traffic delays.

Brine injection

BROOKFIELD

Highland Field Services, the subsidiary of Seneca Resources that built five injection wells near Wyngate Manor off state Route 7, received a chief’s order from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Oil & Gas Division on June 3 allowing the company to begin injecting brine into its No. 4 well.

Highland Field notified ODNR on May 28 that it’s ready to begin injecting brine. The company began injecting its No. 5 well in 2018.

The order comes with a list of directives, including that the company must monitor for seismicity and have a cut-off switch device.

Road closure

WEATHERSFIELD

Salt Springs Road, between Carver Niles Road and Four Mile Run Road, will be closed Wednesday through June 22 for culvert replacements, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced today. The recommended detour route is south on Carver Niles Road, east on Ohltown Girard Road and north on Four Mile Run Road.

Casings found

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found seven 7.62 mm shell casings and a 9 mm shell casing about 9:35 a.m. Friday inside the downstairs of a 1600 Salt Springs Road apartment building.

Witnesses told police they were upstairs when they heard several shots fired. When they went to investigate, they found broken glass downstairs and the shell casings, reports said.

Reports said the witnesses told police they think someone was after the downstairs tenant, a man who dresses up as a woman and walks on Hillman Street as a prostitute.

No one was injured.

Robbery report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who told police he was finishing a tattoo for a woman early Friday morning was robbed at gunpoint of $2,400 at his South Garland Avenue home.

The man told police he had started a tattoo for a woman but she had left earlier because it hurt. Reports said she called the victim at 6 a.m. Friday and asked if she could get it finished, and the victim told her to come over.

The woman showed up with a man who had a gun and took the cash from the man, reports said.

Shots fired

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said no one was injured after several shots were fired about 9:55 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue.

Officers on their way to a call of a fight at the home heard the shots before they arrived, reports said.

Reports said a person at the home said five people were outside yelling insults at his mother before one of them fired six shots. No one was injured. They ran away before police arrived, reports said.

Commission meeting

COITSVILLE

Coitsville Township Records Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at the town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Hearing scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. today at Oak Hill Renaissance Place – Auditorium, 345 Oak Hill Ave., for a public hearing for the draft of the solid-waste management plan.

Environmental talk

NILES

The Trumbull County Democratic Party will have an environmental discussion – “There is No Planet B: Protecting Our Future, Protecting Our Environment” – at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pinetree Plaza, 36 Youngstown Road.

Among the panelists are: Alexis Smith, a leader of the newly formed chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby in the Mahoning Valley; Norman Robbins, a leader in the Power of Wind organization; Fred Hanley, Hubbard Township trustee; and James Mueller, a township trustee in Geauga County.

Gun control

COLUMBUS

Ohioans for Gun Safety filed an initiated statute petition with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday to first go to lawmakers and then potentially ask voters to close loopholes in Ohio’s background-check law. The organization is looking to put the initiative on the ballot next year, said Dennis Willard, its spokesman.

“This is an issue that consistently polls with the vast majority in support,” he said. “Our bill has common-sense exceptions, like for firearm transfers between family members. When Ohioans told us what they wanted in the language, we listened.”

The group needs to collect 132,887 valid signatures to be considered for the ballot.

CAN meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Action Network will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at Sr. Jalapeno, 4055 Belmont Ave., to discuss “What Would We Love to See Possible?” All are welcome.