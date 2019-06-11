Committee chooses Schubert for Girard council

GIRARD

Keith Schubert, former 3rd Ward councilman, will replace William Ryser as a Girard at-large councilman for the remainder of the term, which ends this year.

He is running unopposed for the general election 1st Ward council seat for the term that will begin in 2020.

Schubert had served as 3rd Ward councilman for 21 months and resigned in October 2017 because he and his wife moved to a home in the 1st Ward.

Fran Wilson was appointed in February 2018 to replace Schubert for the remainder of his term that ends this year. He said she has done a great job.

The Trumbull County Democratic Party central committee members voted in Niles for the councilman. Jeff Kay and Chuck Doran were also vying to take the seat.