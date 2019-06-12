Ceremonial lighting of the Market Street Bridge
YOUNGSTOWN
Market St. Bridge Lighting
Market St. Bridge Lighting Ceremony.
Youngstown officials and JAC Management and Huntington Bank representatives gathered for a ceremonial lighting of the Market Street Bridge Tuesday night to celebrate the Huntington Bank Community Alley.
The colorful LED lighting illuminates the bridge and the Community Alley underneath. The location, next to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, will host private community events, festivals and craft shows.
Community Alley will be completed in August this year.
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said the Community Alley and amphitheater are part of the community’s efforts to attract more people to the city.
JAC Management President Eric Ryan; William Shivers, Huntington Bank regional president for the Mahoning Valley and Canton region; and 1st Ward Councilman Julius Oliver spoke to attendees about their excitement for the projects and how these will benefit the city.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Shivers said. “It all about the Valley. It could be a regional attraction.”
