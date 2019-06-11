Births


June 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Michelle Dunmire, Youngstown, girl, June 8.

Alyson Jones, Youngstown, girl, June 9.

Erin and Kristin Nicholas, Newton Falls, twins, girl and boy, June 9.

ST. JOSEPH HEALTH CENTER

Deona Hill and Matthew Young, Warren, boy, June 5.

Jonathan and Lorena Miller, Middlefield, girl, June 7.

Alexzandrea Plock and Garrett Harper, Warren, girl, June 6.

Sophia Warren and Damon Williamson, Warren, boy, June 8.

Danielle Berringer, Niles, girl, June 7.

Carrie Emch and Daniel Mathews, Niles, boy, June 7.

Joshua and Sara Hines, Cortland, boy, June 5.

Dante and Jamie Jordan, Warren, boy, June 5.

