Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Michelle Dunmire, Youngstown, girl, June 8.
Alyson Jones, Youngstown, girl, June 9.
Erin and Kristin Nicholas, Newton Falls, twins, girl and boy, June 9.
ST. JOSEPH HEALTH CENTER
Deona Hill and Matthew Young, Warren, boy, June 5.
Jonathan and Lorena Miller, Middlefield, girl, June 7.
Alexzandrea Plock and Garrett Harper, Warren, girl, June 6.
Sophia Warren and Damon Williamson, Warren, boy, June 8.
Danielle Berringer, Niles, girl, June 7.
Carrie Emch and Daniel Mathews, Niles, boy, June 7.
Joshua and Sara Hines, Cortland, boy, June 5.
Dante and Jamie Jordan, Warren, boy, June 5.
