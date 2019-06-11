The bipartisan bill would make it easier for Ohioans to expunge past crimes

Staff report

COLUMBUS

State Sens. Sean J. O’Brien and Michael A. Rulli introduced a bipartisan bill to make it easier for Ohioans to expunge past crimes.

“We all know someone who, at age 19 or 20, made one bad decision and was convicted of a crime,” said O’Brien, of Bazetta, D-32nd. “But with no further missteps, that person has had to deal with long-term consequences like the inability to get particular jobs or attain certain public benefits. This bill gives a second chance to folks who made a stupid decision many years ago, but have otherwise lived honest, law-abiding lives.”

Under the bill, once-convicted Ohioans would be eligible to apply for an expungement of their criminal record in most cases as long as they have not been convicted of further offenses after 20 years for a first-degree felony, 15 years for a second-degree felony or 10 years for third-, fourth- or fifth-degree felonies.

The legislation would allow prosecutors to object to an application for expungement and would require a judge to consider the entirety of the offender’s conduct since his or her last conviction. Crimes eligible include assault, theft, burglary and robbery.

It excludes from eligibility: murder, voluntary manslaughter, child abuse, patient abuse, kidnapping, human trafficking, terrorism, operating a vehicle while impaired, domestic violence and any sexually based offense.

“This isn’t a partisan issue – it is about allowing people to advance their lives with dignity,” said Rulli, of Salem, R-33rd. “I am glad to work with Sen. O’Brien on this and other legislation concerning criminal-justice issues. People should have the opportunity to try again, make right on their wrongs and be active participants in the workforce. This type of legislation is how we bring people out of the shadows and back into their communities.”

The bill will be assigned to a Senate committee for hearings.