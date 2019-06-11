Trustees declare Mahoning Ave. bridge ‘public nuisance’

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

AUSTINTOWN

Trustees have declared the Mahoning Avenue bridge a public nuisance due to high, uncut grass that trustees said the state is required to maintain.

The bridge, dedicated last year for veterans groups – and the wire fencing of which is decorated on both sides with American flags – is meant to be the “welcome to Austintown,” Trustee Ken Carano said at Monday night’s trustees meeting.

But now it’s a “total disgrace,” said Darren Crivelli, township zoning inspector.

Though much of the green space near the state Route 11 south exit ramp had been cut by Monday, grass lining the bridge’s sidewalks was still wild and about 2 feet high after the meeting. Weeds sprang from the concrete.

“Hopefully the state will go out there and do what they need to do,” Crivelli said.

“If not, we’ll have to go out, and we may not recoup our funds.”

An Ohio Department of Transportation project to widen Mahoning at the Route 46 intersection and add an eastbound turning lane and a northbound through lane began Monday with draining repair work, reducing Route 46 to one lane, according to ODOT.

The $700,000 widening project is set to be completed by late October.

Trustees also lauded Greenwood Chevrolet along Mahoning for remaining a partner in the township police department’s D.A.R.E. program, and donating a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro to the program, which was unveiled Monday.

Owner Greg Greenwood donated the first car for the program in 2001, which reached the end of its lifespan six years ago, Trustee Jim Davis said.

In other business, police Chief Robert Gavalier announced the retirement of longtime department Lt. Jeff Solic, who was hired more than 25 years ago and “worked 24/7” to head many of the department’s programs, including its drug task force.

Fire Chief Andy Frost officiated at the promotion of Capt. Tom O’Hara to battalion chief. O’Hara has been a full-time township firefighter since 1995, Frost said.

Before beginning business, trustees also had a moment of silence for Austintown Fitch football coach Phil Annarella, who was found dead Saturday at his home in Niles.