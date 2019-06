Agenda Wednesday

ABC Water and Storm Water District, regular board meeting, 2 p.m., Canfield Township Hall, 21 S. Broad St.

Brookfield schools board, special meeting, 7:30 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Crestview schools board, regular meeting, 7 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., administration building, 220 West Liberty St., Hubbard.

Girard Board of Zoning Appeals, regular meeting, 6 p.m., mayor’s office conference room, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Lowellville Village Council, finance committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers, 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, regular board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Struthers City Council, caucus at 6:15 p.m. in room 11, regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Warren City Council, caucus, 5:15 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m., municipal building, 141 South Street SE.

