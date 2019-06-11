ACTION meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation in Our Neighborhoods (ACTION) will meet at 6 p.m. today at Martin Luther Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, to confront six city landlords.

The agreements will demand the landlords maintain their properties to city code enforcement standards, respond to tenant maintenance request and pay their delinquent taxes to the city.

The landlords invited to sign the agreements are Cardinal Home Renovations Group LLC, Carmen Neapolitan, ShadeTree Holdings LLC, Michael Robidoux, Arm-strong Properties and Vision Property Management.

Lighting ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN

There is a lighting ceremony at 9 p.m. tonight of the Market Street Bridge to celebrate the Huntington Bank Community Alley, which is underneath the bridge.

The alley features LED lighting that will illuminate the bridge. The alley, which opens in August, is part of the 22-acre riverfront park complex that includes the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. The amphitheater opens Friday.

Shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony began Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Struthers man charged with shooting a man Sept. 1 after an argument over a parking space at a Market Street store.

Nicholas Italiano, 25, had claimed self-defense in the shooting, but he is charged with two counts of felonious assault for wounding the boyfriend of a woman he was arguing with because she claimed his truck took up two spaces at the store.

Reports said the woman’s boyfriend punched Italiano, then Italiano chased the man and shot him.

Italiano called 911 claiming self-defense, but he was charged after detectives viewed security video. Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.

