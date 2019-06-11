4.0-magnitude quake hits in Lake Erie


June 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Federal geologists say an earthquake of an estimated 4.0 magnitude has hit just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie, shaking up residents who flooded dispatch centers with calls.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake of preliminary depth of 3.11 miles. The U.S. Geological Survey is collecting responses from people who felt tremors. Earthquakes of 4.0 magnitude can cause moderate damage.

The earthquake hit at 10:50 a.m. Monday and was about 21/2 miles from Eastlake, a city of nearly 20,000 people.

The city of Mentor urged people to stop calling 911 unless they had an emergency because dispatchers were being “overwhelmed.”

Andrew Nyblade, professor in Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, says Northeast Ohio has a history of seismic activity, including 4.0-magnitude earthquakes.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750