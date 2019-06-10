Woman jailed after Youngstown police answer fight complaint

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said officers early Saturday answering a fight call in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue found an electronic stun weapon shaped like a pair of brass knuckles while arresting a woman.

Yasmeen Green, 19, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon after she was arrested about 1:25 a.m. at her home after her grandfather complained she was drunk and threatening him.

Green admitted drinking and smoking marijuana and was swearing profusely. She was taken into custody after she continued swearing even after she was warned to stop.

The stun weapon was found in her waistband when she was taken into custody, reports said.