Warren teen formally charged in June 4 fatal shooting

WARREN — Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast learned this morning that he is charged with murder and felonious assault and could face juvenile and/or adult penalties.

Carmichael stood before Trumbull County Juvenile Court Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood during a hearing about his involvement in the June 4 shootings of two young Warren men on Maryland Street Northwest. One of the two died.

Judge Stabile Harwood said the case would be sent to adult court if she finds probable cause at his next hearing that he committed the offenses. The date of that hearing has not been scheduled, but it will be within 10 days.

Stanley Elkins, an assistant county prosecutor, said the prosecutors' office has not talked yet about whether to ask for him to be tried as an adult.

Carmichael stood with his mother throughout the hearing, and Judge Stabile Harwood asked Carmichael and his mother if they understood the instructions she gave them.Both said they did.

Also with Carmichael was his attorney, Rob Kokor.