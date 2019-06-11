Valley men nab Tony Awards

YOUNGSTOWN — Two Mahoning Valley men have earned their first Tony Awards for their work with “Hadestown.”

As co-producers of the hit Broadway show, Michael J. Moritz Jr. and Joe Monda shared in the Tony for Best Musical, which was one of eight awards that “Hadestown” won at Sunday night’s ceremony in New York.

Both men, who have been producing live theater in New York for several years, said the success of “Hadestown” was a special triumph.

