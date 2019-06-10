Trial begins today in 2018 Youngstown store shooting


June 10, 2019 at 10:02a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Trial begins today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Struthers man charged with shooting a man Sept. 1 after an argument over a parking Space at a 2822 Market St. store.

Nicholas Italiano, 25, had claimed self defense in the shooting but he is charged with two counts of felonious assault for wounding the boyfriend of a woman he was arguing with because she claimed his truck took up two spaces at the store.

Reports said the woman's boyfriend punched Italiano then Italiano chased the man and shot him. Italiano called 911 claiming self defense, reports said, but he was charged after detectives viewed security video.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito is hearing the case.

