Shots fired on North Side on Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said no one was injured after several shots were fired at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue.
Officers on their way to a call of a fight at the home heard the shots before they arrived, reports said.
Reports said a person at the home said five people were outside yelling insults at his mother before one of them fired six shots. No one was injured.
They ran away before police arrived, reports said.
