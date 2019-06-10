Ohioans for Gun Safety seeks to improve background checks

COLUMBUS — Ohioans for Gun Safety filed an initiated statute petition with the Ohio Attorney General’s office today to first go to lawmakers and then potentially ask voters to close loopholes in Ohio’s background check law on the ballot.

The organization is looking to put the initiative on the ballot next year, said Dennis Willard, its spokesman.

“This is an issue that consistently polls with the vast majority in support,” he said. “Background checks are quick and easy, and that’s why Ohioans support them. Our bill has common sense exceptions, like for firearm transfers between family members. When Ohioans told us what they wanted in the language, we listened.”

The group needs to collect 132,887 valid signatures to be considered for the ballot.

“We feel our language reflects the wishes of Ohioans from all walks of life and all backgrounds,” Willard said. “Gun owners, business owners, faith leaders, workers, and community members alike. Background checks are the first step toward a future with less gun violence.”