New Ohio gun safety group to unveil plans today


June 10, 2019 at 9:59a.m.

COLUMBUS — Ohioans for Gun Safety, a grassroots organization, is working to put an issue on the November 2019 ballot to require background checks for the private purchase of guns.

The organization calls the proposal “common sense background checks for gun safety in Ohio. As Ohioans and Americans, we understand that we must balance our rights and our responsibilities in order to stop gun violence and gun tragedies.”

The group plans a noon news conference to detail plans

This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000