New Ohio gun safety group to unveil plans today
COLUMBUS — Ohioans for Gun Safety, a grassroots organization, is working to put an issue on the November 2019 ballot to require background checks for the private purchase of guns.
The organization calls the proposal “common sense background checks for gun safety in Ohio. As Ohioans and Americans, we understand that we must balance our rights and our responsibilities in order to stop gun violence and gun tragedies.”
The group plans a noon news conference to detail plans
This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
