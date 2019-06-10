Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego


June 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

A California lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego.

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers – but missing the Mega number – was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750