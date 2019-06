Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BERNARD, JENNIFER L, 07/22/1990, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, ASSAULT

CROCKETT, KEVIN L, 10/01/1987, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

CRIDDLE, AMANDA MAY, 03/21/1982, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., OVI IMPAIRED

JOHANSON, JACOB DAVID, 06/20/1995, BEAVER POLICE DEPT., ASSAULT

WATKINS, DEWAIN JUAN, 02/24/1990, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHALS SERVICE, TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

ZETT, SEAN MICHAEL, 11/20/1985, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, FORGERY

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BRITT, NATHANIEL A, 05/09/1986, 02/17/2019, TIME SERVED

BROWN, ROBERT GENE,10/14/1961, 05/21/2019

BROWN, JEFFREY LEE JR, 06/21/1992, 04/22/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BUXTON, MARQUISE HOWARD, 02/19/1993,11/16/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CRIDDLE, AMANDA MAY, 03/21/1982, 06/10/2019, TIME SERVED

DAVIDSON, DAVID P, 01/09/1952,10/09/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY