Lighting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate Huntington Bank Community Alley


June 10, 2019 at 4:46p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — There is a ceremonial lighting ceremony at 9 p.m. Tuesday of the Market Street Bridge to celebrate the Huntington Bank Community Alley, which is underneath the bridge.

The alley features LED lighting that will illuminate the bridge. The alley, which opens in August, is part of the 22-acre riverfront park complex that includes the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. The amphitheater opens Friday.

