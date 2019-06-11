iCan Bike Camp teaches physically challenge how to ride

By JESSICA HARDIN

BOARDMAN

Learning to ride a bike is a major milestone for children, and thanks to iCAN Shine Bike Camp, everyone can learn.

This week, the organization is partnering with Down Syndrome Association of the Valley for the sixth year to teach local people with physical challenges how to ride a bike.

The camp, which takes place this week at Boardman Glenwood Junior High School, has 25 participants of varying ages. Last year, a 52-year-old woman participated.

Parents pay a reduced fee based on need because DSAV and other funders, such as the Youngstown Foundation’s Hine Fund, contribute.

Participants start off using a roller bike. Instead of a back wheel, the bike has an apparatus that looks like a rolling pin and helps with balance.

The width of the roller can be adjusted as the participant becomes more confident on the bike.

After five 75-minute lessons, about 80 percent of participants become independent riders. But “everyone progresses in some way,” said Genna Noel, floor supervisor with iCAN Shine.

The fact that many participants return to camp even after learning to ride speaks to the community of inclusion the camp creates.

Danielle Schlais brought her 8-year-old daughter, Audrey, to camp Monday.

“She goes to school and says, ‘Everybody’s different. I’m different.’ Not here,” Schlais said.



The camp runs until Friday, and the organization will host about 80 camps this summer. U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, is visiting at the end of the week to distribute awards to the riders.

“It’s a really proud week,” said Hannah Mayberry, DSAV program coordinator.