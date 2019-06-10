Hey, Hey: Monkey caught in Braceville

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP — Police recovered a Capuchin monkey this morning that escaped from its owner on Braceville Robinson Road and caused concern for customers and an employee at the Marathon gas station on state Route 5 near the Ohio Turnpike.

An employee called 911 at 6:38 a.m. saying, "We have a vicious monkey in our parking lot, and no this is not a joke. We really do have a monkey."

The 911 operator responded, "This is the first time I have ever taken this type of a call."

The employee said a customer came in to the gas station around 12:30 p.m. or 1 a.m. and said the "Do not approach it. It has teeth. It is vicious and it will bite and attack, and it is now in our back parking lot running between semi trucks, and I don't want one of our customers to get bit."

About 7:18 a.m., according to the 911 center, the monkey was spotted on the roof of a neighbor of the owner. The monkey, named Teeko, was captured at 7:24 a.m.

It is not clear whether the monkey was taken back to its owner.