Gaither Vocal Band tickets on sale


June 10, 2019 at 11:32a.m.

WARREN — Tickets are now on sale for the Oct. 12 concert by Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band at Packard Music Hall.

Ticket prices are $72.50, $38.50, $28.50, $25.50 for senior citizens and children under age 12) and $24.50 (groups of 10 or more). Go to ticketmaster.com or the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000