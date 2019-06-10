Gaither Vocal Band tickets on sale
WARREN — Tickets are now on sale for the Oct. 12 concert by Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band at Packard Music Hall.
Ticket prices are $72.50, $38.50, $28.50, $25.50 for senior citizens and children under age 12) and $24.50 (groups of 10 or more). Go to ticketmaster.com or the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave.
