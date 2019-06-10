Expect delays in downtown Youngstown for utility work


June 10, 2019 at 5:10p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Utility work is ongoing on West Boardman Street by Hazel Street in the city’s downtown. The work, by Amedia Plaza, is causing some minor traffic delays.

