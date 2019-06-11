Durant re-injures calf, out of Game 5


June 10, 2019 at 10:19p.m.

TORONTO — Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant reinjured his right calf in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals and was helped off the court by his teammates.

Durant was making his first appearance in the Finals after initially injuring the calf against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.

He had scored 11 points before leaving the game.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000