Durant re-injures calf, out of Game 5
TORONTO — Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant reinjured his right calf in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals and was helped off the court by his teammates.
Durant was making his first appearance in the Finals after initially injuring the calf against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.
He had scored 11 points before leaving the game.
