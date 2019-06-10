Drugs, cash, found in Youngstown traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN — Police late Friday found a large amount of fentanyl and $3,644 cash after stopping a driver at South Osborn and California avenues for reportedly running a stop sign.
Dwayne Howell, 22, of South Osborn Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on a second degree felony charge of possession of drugs/fentanyl, as well as possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reports said Howell was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. and his car was searched after police detected marijuana inside the car.
They found a bag of cocaine and the cash in his pockets and the fentanyl was found inside the car, along with a bag of crack cocaine, a scale and four bags of suboxone strips.
