Drugs, cash, found in Youngstown traffic stop


June 10, 2019 at 11:40a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police late Friday found a large amount of fentanyl and $3,644 cash after stopping a driver at South Osborn and California avenues for reportedly running a stop sign.

Dwayne Howell, 22, of South Osborn Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on a second degree felony charge of possession of drugs/fentanyl, as well as possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Howell was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. and his car was searched after police detected marijuana inside the car.

They found a bag of cocaine and the cash in his pockets and the fentanyl was found inside the car, along with a bag of crack cocaine, a scale and four bags of suboxone strips.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000