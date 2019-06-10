Crash leads to 2 arrests

BOARDMAN

A crash in Boardman on Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of two people, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police said a driver fled from an alleged theft at the Boardman Walmart and lost control while police were pursuing them. The driver then slammed into the railroad tracks at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Mathews Road, denting them significantly.

Police said they arrested Jeremy Kale and Cassidy Francis at the scene. They were both charged with theft. Francis, the driver, was also charged with fleeing and eluding.

The railroad company was contacted for the busted tracks and they are shut down until they can be repaired.

Drugs, explosives found

SEBRING

Sebring Police said they found drugs and explosives during a search of an area home, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, Sebring, Goshen and Smith Township police along with Mahoning County Children Services executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue.

Police found approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamines, 20 grams of suspected marijuana, explosives, drug paraphernalia and $260 in cash during the search.

Robert Bell was taken into custody by police, but his charges have not been announced.

A juvenile in the residence was placed with Children Services.

Strawberry 5K set

POLAND

Molnar Farms, 3115 E. Western Reserve Road, will host the second annual Strawberry 5K and Fun Run on Saturday. Proceeds and nonperishable food donations will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. The 5K run begins at 9 a.m. and the fun run at 10:30 a.m. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m., or participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Poland/Strawberry5k. Participants can bring five canned goods to receive one quart of strawberries. There also will be a raffle for a selection of donated items.

Road closure

LIBERTY

Logan Way from Gypsy Lane north to Church Hill Road will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. July 21 for the JCC Dash and Splash 5K Family Fun Run/Walk. The recommended detour is west on Gypsy, north on state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), then east on Church Hill.

JCC sets open house

Youngstown

The Logan Campus of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown plans a free open house for the public June 23.

The event at the campus, 3245 Logan Way, will run from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature food, games and a preview of some of the programs the JCC offers.

Participants will be permitted to swim in the outdoor pool, sample group exercise and aquatic classes and receive a chair massage.

State launches effort using phone app to reduce stillbirths

COLUMBUS (AP)

Ohio is using education and technology in a campaign to prevent stillbirths.

The new effort is a partnership between the Ohio Department of Health and Count the Kicks, a public awareness campaign that includes a smartphone app for tracking fetal movement during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Federal statistics show one in 167 pregnancies in the U.S. ends in stillbirth. Ohio’s health director says the campaign targets expectant mothers because they’re best positioned to evaluate their babies’ health status. The Count the Kicks phone app, available in 10 languages, helps them learn their baby’s normal movement patterns so potential variations can be quickly identified. It’s available free online.

National Guard aviators, crewmen train in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP)

More than 100 Army National Guard aviators, crewmen and support personnel from New Hampshire, Michigan and Ohio are gathering in the greater Concord area and Lakes Region to train for an upcoming deployment to the Middle East.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard’s 238th Medevac Company is focusing on the transport and medical care of injured personnel. The gathering starts Monday.

A total of 13 HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters will be in operation rehearsing day and nighttime medevac scenarios. The HH-60M is the U.S. Army’s newest and most advanced medical evacuation helicopter.

The deployment will be this fall.

Since 9/11, the New Hampshire National Guard’s medevac component has accounted for multiple combat and humanitarian tours in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Latin America.