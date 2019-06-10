COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Lake Tomahawk Property Owners Assoc. Inc. v. Rita Deem, money.

George Cervone et al v. Anthony Pilolli et al, personal injury.

DOCKET

Bank of America v. Kenneth McCoy, judgment for plaintiff.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Sara Stockton, judgment for plaintiff.

DIVORCES ASKED

Nicholas Cataldo, 809 Riverside Ave., Wellsville, v. Amber Cataldo, 337 E. Eighth St., East Liverpool.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Lindsay Iler v. Peter Dufresne.

Tawnia Jenkins v. Terry Jenkins.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Nicholas Eusanio, 20 Bittersweet Drive, Columbiana, and Rachel Nuzzo, 345 Brandon Ave., Struthers.

Brandy Felger, 351 E. Martin St., East Palestine, and Adam Felger, 204 W. Clark St., East Palestine.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Chad Williamson and Suzanne Williamson.

Kyle Clayton and Kayla Clayton.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

DOCKET

Ditech Financial LLC v. Troy R. Brant et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Mary E. Welch et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Charles R. Solinger et al, foreclosure.

Cach LLC v. Charles Billock, default.

Creditmax Inc. v. Diana M. Woods, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Donald R. Lemasters, default.

Michael E. Moore v. Republic Services of Ohio IV LLC et al, dismissed.

Mary K. Dillon et al v. Casshan D. Wallace et al, dismissed.

Eric Pregi v. Steward Northside Medical Center Inc. et al, dismissed.

Tamie J. Walason v. FYE et al, dismissed.

Cassie Dempsey v. Lisa Cataldo, dismissed.

John Baryak v. Trumbull County Board of Elections, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Charles D. Hallam Jr. et al, dismissed.

Chad Ramkey v. Sheila Colgan et al, dismissed.

Dollar Bank FSB v. David Tripodi et al, dismissed.

Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp. v. Alloy Machining & Fabricating Inc. et al, dismissed.

Paul W. McCullough et al v. Lukasz W. Surewicz, dismissed.

State v. Dale Polya, sentenced.

State v. Thomas Smart, sentenced.

Douglas D. Tolley v. Ross Development LLC et al, settled.

Patricia A. Marchese v. William Tenney, settled.

Thomas Stewart v. James Stewart, dismissed.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Dalton J. Peters and Vanessa Peters.

Christina L. Kauffman Morningstar and Timothy A. Kauffman.

Edward A. Odum and Crystal L. Odum.

Daniel C. Wilmot and Nancy R. Wilmot.

Corey Lunn and Sarah Greene.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Angela W. Hudson v. Steven W. Hudson.

Amanda Blose v. Michael Blose.

Nicole Wade v. Ian J. Wade.

Aaron D. Wilkinson v. Morgan R. Peters.

Lynda Pratt v. Phillip E. Pratt.

DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED

Cori Tomlin v. Zachary Tomlin, dismissed.

Patrick W. Lamoreaux v. Amanda R. Lamoreaux, dismissed.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Robert A. Oliver, Jr., 20, of 255 Osborn Ave., Youngstown, and Destiny A. Dutting, 18, of same.

Rodney P. McMeans, 44, of 525 7th St., Struthers, and Jessica L. Ingram, 26, of same.

Nicholas D. Lee, 33, of 858 Philadelphia Ave., Youngstown, and Milagros R. Fletcher, 26, of 732 Palmer Ave., Youngstown.

Christian Thoma, 23, of 1708 8th Ave., Beaver, Pa., and Deanna Taifengqing Cassidy, 502 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown.

Michael R. Notar, 50, of 796 Kiwana Drive, Boardman, and Kelly A. Jadue, 49, of same.

Ronald J. Casey, Jr., 49, of Youngstown, and Fredericka Mai-Lynn Woodard, 44, of Warrensville Heights.

Stephen C. Jacobson, 31, of 3507 Columbiana Road, New Springfield, and Ashley S. McMichael, 31, of same.

Garrett R. Case, 33, of 15439 Benton Road, Salem, and Genna L. Sink, 33, of same.

Ty W. Holland, 30, of 6268 E. Garfield Road, Petersburg, and Kristina M. Moff, 29, of same.

Matthew S. Stookey, 28, of 15190 Prestonwood Blvd., Apartment 635, Dallas, Texas, and Marissa R. Mediati, 27, of same.

Fadi Naji El Chammas, 25, of 7889 Indian Trail, Youngstown, and Emily L. Brinsey, 27, of same.

Chad E. Fray, 39, of 1015 5th St., Struthers, and Megan E. Maloney, of same.

Austin D. Miller, 23, of 13094 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, and Olivia L. Withers, 22, of 5900 Pine Lake Road, Petersburg.

Tyler E. Bradley, 24, of 166 N. Turner Road, Austintown, and Sierra M. Petrella, 22, of same.

Dane P. Dobson, 30, of 125 Delaware Ave., Poland, and Melissa Caraballo, 29, of same.

Matthew C. Pesa, 33, of 3214 Kirk Road, Youngstown, and Loren E. Paris, 29, of same.

Duane R. Williams, 40, of 592 12th St., Campbell, and Kimberly B. Harris, 40, of same.

Frank S. Antalocy, 45, of 6854 Twin Oaks Court, Canfield, and Nicole A. Nicoloff, 46, of 8550 Ivy Hill Drive, unit 11, Poland.

Gage M. Zubek, 29, of 4934 SW 20th Place, Cape Coral, Fla., and Amanda L. Robinson, 26, of same.

Eric D. Clevenger, 32, of 12921 Springfield Road, Lot 12, New Springfield, and Brittany T. Gilbert, 22, of 42214 Churchill Road, Lisbon.

Dakota L. Dockery, 26, of 4470 Washington Square Drive, Austintown, and Cassandra N. Stewart, 26, of same.

Chance A. Hanshaw, 22, of 2351 Oak Trace St., Austintown, and Jacalyn Y. Patterson, 22, of same.

Tyler J. Tschappatt, 20, of 7051 West Blvd., Apartment 25, Boardman, and Taylor C. Boecker, 21, of same.

Ronnell Gordon, 34, of 462 Camden Ave., Youngstown, and Naudia N. Wilson, 25, of same.

David M. Nadasky, 53, of 12504 Leffingwell Road, Berlin Center, and Teresa L. Christy, 47, of 12464 Leffingwell Road, Berlin Center.

Tyrone Brown, 75, of 958 Brentwood Ave., Youngstown, and Lessie V. Ward, 71, of same.

DIVORCES ASKED

Leon Hamlin, of 4100 Hillman Way Apt. 8, Youngstown, v. Helen Hamlin, of 825 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown.

Luis Henriquez Sosa, of 2772 Center Road Apt. 4, Youngstown, v. Samor Abdulfattah, of 2349 Villanova Circle Apt. 1, Sacramento, Calif.

Shannon M. Swiskoski, of 3251 Susan Circle, Youngstown, v. James Swiskoski, of 6 Inner Drive, Vienna.

Tisha M. Mills, of 874 Moyer Ave., Youngstown, v. Charles G. Mills Jr., of 319 Ninth St., Osawatomie, Kan.

Nicole S. Jackson, of 6009 Applecrest Court Apt. 8, Boardman, v. Bruce L. Jackson, of 119 W. Evergreen Ave., Youngstown.

Shawn Carson, of 13646 Woodworth Road, New Springfield, v. RaeAnn Carson, of 6326 Columbiana Road, New Middletown.

Lashawn L. Hodge-Cambridge, of 131 W. Boardman St. Apt. 802, Youngstown, v. Joseph N. Cambridge Sr., of 2617 N. Gettysburg Ave. Apt. D, Dayton.