Canada to ban single-use plastics
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada plans to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.
Trudeau says a science-based review will determine which products to ban. The government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.
Trudeau said Monday his government is looking at what the European Union did and drawing inspiration from its model.
The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted in March to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. EU member states have given their support, but need to vote on the measure for it to go into effect.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 7, 2003 midnight
PARIS Europe puts strict labeling rules on genetically modified food
- January 30, 2017 11:03 a.m.
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
- June 11, 2018 midnight
White House takes up fight against ‘back-stabbing’ Trudeau
- June 11, 2018 12:18 p.m.
EU backs Canadian leader Trudeau after Trump’s sharp words
- October 31, 2016 midnight
EU, Canada sign trade pact
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.