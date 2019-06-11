Camp helps disabled learn to ride bikes


June 10, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

BOARDMAN — Learning to ride a bike is a major milestone for children, and thanks to iCAN Shine Bike Camp, everyone can learn.

This week, the organization is partnering with Down Syndrome Association of the Valley for the sixth year to teach local people with physical challenges how to ride a bike.

The camp, which takes place this week at Boardman Glenwood Junior High School, has 25 participants of varying ages.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

