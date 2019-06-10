Brine now being injected in Brookfield well


June 10, 2019 at 5:40p.m.

BROOKFIELD

Highland Field Services, the subsidiary of Seneca Resources that built five injection wells near Wyngate Manor off state Route 7, received a chief’s order from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Oil & Gas Division on June 3 allowing the company to begin injecting brine into its No. 4 well.

Highland Field notified ODNR on May 28 that its ready to begin injecting brine. The company began injecting its No. 5 well in 2018.

The order comes with a list of directives, including that the company must monitor for seismicity and have a cut-off switch device.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750