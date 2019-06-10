Brine now being injected in Brookfield well
BROOKFIELD
Highland Field Services, the subsidiary of Seneca Resources that built five injection wells near Wyngate Manor off state Route 7, received a chief’s order from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Oil & Gas Division on June 3 allowing the company to begin injecting brine into its No. 4 well.
Highland Field notified ODNR on May 28 that its ready to begin injecting brine. The company began injecting its No. 5 well in 2018.
The order comes with a list of directives, including that the company must monitor for seismicity and have a cut-off switch device.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 1, 2018 12:10 a.m.
ODNR permits company to operate injection well in Brookfield
- March 12, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Public comment period begins for Brookfield injection wells
- December 8, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Brookfield residents file appeal in attempt to stop injection well
- October 31, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Brookfield officials, residents still objecting to start of Highland injection well
- October 20, 2018 9:26 p.m.
Highland asks ODNR to start injecting wastewater into Brookfield well
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.