Brine now being injected in Brookfield well

BROOKFIELD

Highland Field Services, the subsidiary of Seneca Resources that built five injection wells near Wyngate Manor off state Route 7, received a chief’s order from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Oil & Gas Division on June 3 allowing the company to begin injecting brine into its No. 4 well.

Highland Field notified ODNR on May 28 that its ready to begin injecting brine. The company began injecting its No. 5 well in 2018.

The order comes with a list of directives, including that the company must monitor for seismicity and have a cut-off switch device.