Austintown trustees declare Mahoning Ave. bridge 'public nuisance'

AUSTINTOWN — Trustees have declared the Mahoning Avenue bridge a public nuisance due to high, uncut grass that trustees said the state is required to maintain.

The bridge, dedicated last year for veterans groups – and the wire fencing of which is decorated on both sides with American flags – is meant to be the “welcome to Austintown,” Trustee Ken Carano said at Monday night's trustee meeting.

But now it’s a “total disgrace,” said Darren Crivelli, township zoning inspector.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com