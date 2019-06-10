Agenda Tuesday
Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 8 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Girard City Council, special meeting, 6 p.m., 36 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.
Jackson Township trustees, records committee meeting, 5:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Weathersfield Township trustees, budget hearing followed by regular board meeting, 6:45 p.m., 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge.
