Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 8 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Girard City Council, special meeting, 6 p.m., 36 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.

Jackson Township trustees, records committee meeting, 5:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Weathersfield Township trustees, budget hearing followed by regular board meeting, 6:45 p.m., 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge.

