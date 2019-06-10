4.0 magnitude quake rattles Cleveland area


June 10, 2019 at 12:16p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service confirmed that a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded at 10:51 a.m. today centered in Lake Erie, just north of Eastlake.

Cleveland.com also reported an aftershock of 2.2 detected at 10:58 a.m.

The earthquake was felt in the Cleveland area as well as in Lake County.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000