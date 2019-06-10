4.0 magnitude quake rattles Cleveland area
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service confirmed that a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded at 10:51 a.m. today centered in Lake Erie, just north of Eastlake.
Cleveland.com also reported an aftershock of 2.2 detected at 10:58 a.m.
The earthquake was felt in the Cleveland area as well as in Lake County.
