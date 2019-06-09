With Mexico deal done, US urges China to resume trade talks
Associated Press
FUKUOKA, Japan
One down, still others to go. President Donald Trump claimed a victory after Washington and Mexico agreed on measures to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.
Trump called off plans to impose a 5 percent tax on Mexican exports, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking to reporters Saturday in Fukuoka on the sidelines of a meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, urged China to follow suit and return to stalled negotiations.
Mnuchin said he planned to have a private conversation with the head of China’s central bank, Yi Gang. In a G-20 group meeting later in the day, the two were seen exchanging friendly remarks, but there were no fresh signs Beijing is ready to compromise in the dispute over trade and technology.
“From our perspective of where we are now, it is a result of them backtracking on significant commitments,” Mnuchin said. “I don’t think it’s a breakdown in trust or good or bad faith. ... If they want to come back and complete the deal on the terms we were negotiating, that would be great.”
Mnuchin said he had no direct message to give to Yi, who has participated in the 11 rounds of talks so far on resolving the dispute between the world’s two largest economies over technology and trade.
He said there were no plans for trade talks in Washington or Beijing before Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are due to meet in Osaka for the G-20 summit June 28-29.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2019 3:47 p.m.
Mnuchin optimistic on trade battles; Wall Street approves
- May 7, 2019 midnight
US to hit China with tariff hike Friday
- May 22, 2019 3:39 p.m.
US, China appear to brace for long haul in trade dispute
- February 16, 2019 midnight
Deadline extension in US-China talks possible
- April 27, 2018 midnight
Analysts expect modest outcome from trade talks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.