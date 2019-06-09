Tony Rodham, brother of Hillary Clinton, dies

NEW YORK

Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday night.

The former U.S. senator, Secretary of State, first lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced the death Saturday on Twitter .

Clinton remembered her brother as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and “light it up with laughter.” She didn’t say how he died but said he was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children, Zach, Simon and Fiona.

“It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” Clinton tweeted. “We’ll miss him very much.”

Tony Rodham was born in 1954 to parents Hugh and Dorothy Rodham. He was raised in the Chicago suburbs along with his older siblings, Hillary, who is now 71 years old, and Hugh, who is 69.

The youngest Rodham held a variety of jobs over the years, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, repo man, private detective and business investor. He attended but never graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College and the University of Arkansas.

Rapper’s hit inspires autistic boy to sing

ATLANTA

An Atlanta rapper’s take on country music has inspired an autistic boy in Minnesota to sing.

Lil Nas X has found huge success with the song, “Old Town Road.” It has sparked controversy , spawned a clothing line, made the rapper a household name and got his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati.

Now, it’s being credited for doing a lot more.

Cottage Grove, Minnesota, mother Sheletta Brundidge tweeted Tuesday about her family’s “#oldtownroad miracle,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. She filmed her 4-year-old son, Daniel, humming the tune and then singing the lyrics. Now, she says therapists are using the music in his sessions.

Cyrus retweeted the video and Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, tweeted “What a King” in response to the clip.

“Old Town Road” climbed the Billboard charts in April and gained national attention when Billboard removed it from the Hot Country Songs chart, declaring it not country enough. The song has now spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and even broke the streaming record previously held by Drake.

Associated Press