The Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group welcome Dr. Jacob A. Bair, DO. He is board-certified in family medicine and has a clinical interest in diabetes, joint and trigger point injection, minor dermatological procedures and weight management.

Dr. Bair is accepting new patients at 8700 E. Market St. The office can be reached at 330-856-1035.