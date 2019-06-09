Ryan on ‘Daily Show’
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is scheduled to appear Thursday on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah. The show airs at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.
No OVI arrests at Lisbon checkpoint
LISBON
No arrests for impaired drivers were made during a multiagency OVI (Operating a Vehicle Impaired) checkpoint conducted on state Route 45 in Perry Township from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Police Department worked the checkpoint in addition to area saturation patrols.
The agencies reported 384 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and one vehicle was diverted to a secondary area.
There were 21 additional traffic stops initiated by the saturation patrols during the checkpoint time frame.
The checkpoint and saturation patrols were funded by fines from impaired drivers and federal funding.
Woman hospitalized after Canfield crash
CANFIELD
A woman was taken to the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after her car ran into a utility pole just before 3 p.m. Saturday on state Route 62 near Calla Road.
A Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper said the woman, whose name the patrol did not release, suffered minor injuries.
The exact cause of the crash is unknown and being investigated by the patrol.
Farmers Market to open at B&O
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Farmers Market, sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, opens its 2019 season at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and will continue the second Wednesday of every month through October.
Early-season crops include strawberries, greens, onions and herbs. Garden plants may also be available.
The market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers, Mercy Health Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program vouchers, and offers the Produce Perks SNAP Double-Up program, which doubles the purchasing power of SNAP/EBT users for fresh fruits and vegetables.
Summer Camp set June 17-19 at MCCTC
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is giving students in grades six through eight the chance to explore new careers this summer with its annual Summer Camp June 17-19.
This year’s camp offers students the opportunity to learn more about career fields through hands-on projects. Programs offered are Advanced Manufacturing, Farm Camp, Exercise Science, Cosmetology, Culinary, Engineering, Digital Design & Print, Robotics, Truck & Diesel and Welding.
For information, or to enroll in the camp, visit mahoningctc.com.
