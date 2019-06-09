Mahoning and Trumbull counties traffic advisories

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Department of Transportation issued these traffic advisories for road work the next two weeks in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Beginning Monday, state Route 46 northbound at the Mahoning Avenue intersection in Austintown will be reduced to one lane daily for draining repairs. The project will cost $700,000 and is scheduled for completion by late October.

State Route 616 in Campbell and Coitsville Township will have various daily lane restrictions beginning Monday through June 21 while Mahoning County Engineer Office workers perform drainage repairs.

Also, from June 17 through June 21, Struthers Road on the south side of state Route 630 in New Middletown will be closed for drainage repairs. Detours will be posted.

In Trumbull County, beginning Monday, state Route 11 in Fowler and Johnston townships between King Graves Road and state Route 5 will have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing. The project costs $2.5 million and is scheduled to finish by late July.

State Route 304 in Hubbard Township between Wheeler and Fox North roads is closed through late June while culverts are replaced.

Beginning June 17 until further notice, state Route 305 in the city of Cortland, Southington, Champion, Bazetta, Fowler and Hartford townships between state Route 534 and state Route 7 will have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing.

The project costs $5.1 million and is expected to finish by mid-September.