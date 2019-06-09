MILESTONES

DOCTOR

Earned medical degree

Matthew Nicholas Metzinger graduated from University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences last month with his medical doctorate degree.

While at UT, he was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society – an honor awarded to a student in the top 8 percent of the graduating class. He also was chosen by his classmates to deliver the Medical Student Commencement speech.

Dr. Metzinger graduated from Ursuline High School in 2011, where he was class valedictorian. He graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in 2015, where he received his bachelor’s degree.

He will continue his training as an internal medicine resident at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center this summer.

He is the son of Tom and Vinetta Metzinger of Austintown and the grandson of Vince and Loretta Morgione of Liberty and John Metzinger of Youngstown.

GRADUATIONS

Hollins University, Roanoke, Va.: L. Taylor Ashton of Youngs-town, master’s degree in dance.

