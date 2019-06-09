HOPEWELL THEATRE ‘On Golden Pond’ cast makes a splash

By Eric McCrea

entertainment@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

When it premiered 40 years ago, “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson quickly became a classic, making it to the screen in only two years. The Hopewell Theatre honored this significant anniversary with a sold-out opening weekend.

Attendance shows that the changes Hopewell staff have made over the past few years have not gone unnoticed, and this play was a great choice for them.

Golden Pond is the location of Ethel and Norman Thayer’s summer home, and the play begins with the retired couple dusting off the cobwebs and settling in for the season. Ethel, played by Denise Sculli, does most of the heavy lifting while Norman (Tom Hathhorn) curtly settles in to his favorite chair.

A letter announces a visit from their daughter Chelsea, played by Leah Ifft, and it becomes clear that Norman’s relationship with her isn’t everything it should be. When Chelsea brings some new members into the family, it creates a crossroads for everyone to navigate.

Overcoming family tension drives much of the plot, but directors Regina Rees and Nick Mulichak let the comedic talent of their cast shine through. Dramatic moments emerged organically, but didn’t linger.

Hathhorn did not bring a lot of aggression to Norman, instead using a sharp wit to carry the role. He won over the audience with a soft grumpiness and some great punchlines.

Sculli was on fire as Ethel. She stole a ton of laughs by being a bit loony, and she kept the overall tone of the show upbeat. She set the pace , and her cast mates kept up.

Ifft made a triumphant return to the stage and Chelsea was a great role to shake off the rust. She was distant in the first act, allowing for the rift to be bridged in Act 2.

Paul Dahman was reliably phenomenal as Charlie the mailman. He had an incredible energy that brought a lot of charm to the show. At this point, I’m wondering if Dahman can do anything wrong.

George Maillis impressed as Billy Jr., and he showed he’s no slouch on stage with more experienced actors. Director Mulichak also briefly took the stage as Bill, and he looked fantastic doing it.

The set made excellent use of the space, and was so detailed you could almost smell the dust. The action was busy enough to maintain a sense of energy, without detracting from the banter quality of the dialogue.

“On Golden Pond” can be seen at The Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. For reservations call 330-746-5455 or visit hopewelltheatre.org.