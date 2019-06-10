Eagle’s Nest Center provides housing, social programs

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center, a Christian ministry that provides housing and social programs for struggling pregnant women age 18 and older, is expected to start taking clients midsummer on the city’s North Side.

The organization, co-founded by the Rev. Gary Frost and his wife, Lynette, is situated in a beautifully renovated home at 115 Illinois Ave., near Wick Park. It provides safe housing for women during their pregnancies and up to 9 months after their babies are born.

“Our vision statement is that we exist so that the unborn may survive, the newborn may thrive and the parents be equipped to teach their children how to fly,” the Rev. Gary Frost said.

There are no expenses for the residents. The organization will be funded through private donors and government funding where applicable.

To be eligible for the program, a woman must be older than 18 and test negative for drug use. Any women younger than 18, or women who use drugs, can be directed to other community resources, and women who don’t want to keep a child will get adoption assistance.

Anyone who would like to apply for the Eagle’s Nest or is interested in donating can call 330-992-4408. The Eagle’s Nest expects to start taking in residents by mid-July.

Lynette Frost said an experience the couple shared when they fostered a pregnant teenager inspired them to help more pregnant women who need support.

And there is a great need for support in the county.

Mahoning County has one of the highest infant-mortality rates in the state. In 2016, about 66 percent of infant deaths in the county were non-Hispanic black infants, according to city data.

“We’re going to focus on the disparities that are affecting black women in this community, some of those being nutrition, safe and stable housing, and education,” said Danielle Class, the center’s executive director. “We will primarily focus on the things that we know are preventing them from having a child successfully reach its first birthday.”

To start, six women will be accepted as residents.

Each bedroom in the house is beautifully decorated and furnished, and a crib or bassinet can be provided for each woman.

The bedrooms will each be named in honor of the person or local organization that donated toward renovating the room.

Women must also work or attend school while staying at the Eagle’s Nest. Lynette said she would like to incorporate volunteer service or creating and donating crafts or children’s clothes.

Programs offered to residents aim to ensure healthy pregnancies and prepare women to successfully live independently after they leave.

These programs include education support, job training, financial management skills, individual mentoring and counseling sessions. Bible study and discipleship are also part of the program.

If women need help with getting their general education development diploma or documents such as their Social Security cards, Eagle’s Nest can help.

“Those services will revolve around women’s health, pregnancy health and baby wellness,” Class said. “The whole idea is to make sure we are not providing a means for dependency, but crafting an environment that promotes independence.”

Two hot meals are supplied per day; residents are responsible for breakfast and snacks.

The prayer room on the second floor, Joshua’s Room, pays tribute to Class’ son, Joshua, who died last fall.

Families can visit residents in the recreation room, which offers furnished seating, a television, a piano and tables for people to meet or do activities.

There is a small room designated for a nurse practitioner to track medical records such as blood pressure and weight, a part of the centering program that will be offered.

Lynette said they have been working on the life equipping center for two years, and the community contributed to renovations and supplies.

The name “Eagle’s Nest” refers to a depiction in Scripture of a mother eagle helping its young learn to fly from the nest, Gary said.

“We have to teach our young people of all cultures how to fly,” he added.