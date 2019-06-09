COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jerry J. Miller, 23, of Middlefield, and Elizabeth C. Miller, 22, of same.

Safah A. Esmail, 25, of Youngstown, and Ibrahim T. Nasser, 25, of Lake Worth, Fla.

Richard D. Scharba III, 25, of Kinsman, and Kimberly L. Hissa, 24, of same.

John E. Webster, 61, address confidential, and Diane K. O’Brien, 61, of Sharpsville, Pa.

Christopher W. Click, 50, of Newton Falls, and David R. Miller, 42, of same.

Daniel C. Wilmot, 71, of Cortland, and Bonnie J. Cole, 75, of Farmdale.

Robert S. Middleton, 44, of Southington, and Pamela L. Wray, 39, of Masury.

Merlin R. Hostetler, 22, of Middlefield, and Norma W. Stutzman, 20, of same.

Danny R. Byler, 23, of Middlefield, and Marcia W. Stutzman, 20, of same.

Terry L. Montecalvo, 30, of Niles, and Wendy R. Bailey, 30, of same.

Ashley N. Reed, 30, of Youngstown, and Brandon K. Watson, 32, of same.

John Henry C. Fisher Jr., 23, of Middlefield, and Elmina Stoltzfus, 20, of same.

Nina R. Riley, 21, of Girard, and Christmas M.M. Rowlands, 22, of same.

Vincent T. Chiochetti, 24, of Warren, and Olivia J. Lawhorn, 21, of same.

Elias G. Arnitsis, 36, of Warren, and Melinda R. Adams, 36, of same.

Amanda L. Maier, 32, of Hubbard, and James M. Adams, 36, of same.

Michael J. Livi, 60, of Niles, and Juanita L. Regal, 51, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, tax foreclosure (2).

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. James V. Davidson et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Richard K. Vonbergen et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Rhoda Currie et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Juanita Mixon et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Adam Richards Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Shawn D. Evans Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Rose Land and Finance Corp. v. Carol J. Queener et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Kimberly L. Schwab et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Stacey L. Norris Holmes et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Frank M. Rich III et al, foreclosure.

MyCUmortgage LLC v. Angela M. Foor et al, foreclosure.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Rueben L. Chamberlain, other civil.

Blossom Hill Health Care Inc. v. Beverly A. Benedict et al, other civil.

Doris J. Thomas et al v. Joann D. Venosky et al, other civil.

Industrial Tube & Steel Corp. v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc., other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Tamara Decost, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kenneth Crow, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jerrold Makis, other civil.

Barclays Bank of Delaware v. Sherri Urbach, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Thomas E. Addison, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Matthew Nichols, other civil.

O’Brien Inc. v. Virginia Powroznyk et al, other civil.

Heather Haggerty v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Downtown Development Group Inc. v. Ro Ma Contracting LLC, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Laura L. Barnhart, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Alexander Hrinko, other civil.

Enterprise Leasing Co. of Detroit LLC v. Jordan Dawkins, other civil.

Venita McCall et al v. Tina Vanhorn, other torts.

Brandon M. Smith v. Wheatland Tube LLC et al, workers compensation.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Mahoning Lighting & Maintenance Co., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Advanced Computer and data Com Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Terry Bowen, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. G.T. Brand, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Yolonda Butler, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Chad E. Clark et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. J.M. Clemente, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Cortland Computer Inc., money (4).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Debra Pochiro et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Pro-Tunity Distribution, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Moonraker Express, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ronald V. Fiore, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Gehring’s Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Brittany Glover, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Donald S. Hann, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Nicole M. Hodges, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jalela LLC, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kalim Johnson et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kinsman Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. McQuaid Inc., money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Norstrum LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ohio Fit Factory LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Warren Petro, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lawson Petroleum, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kelly Plating, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. RDLM LLC, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Patricia L. Rickard, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Robert P. McDermott Memorial Home Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. The Fifth Season, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. PLH Subway, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. The Gala Salon LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Felicia D. Thomas, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. VEC Inc., money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John A. Currence, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Shawmane R. Flowers, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mona L. Mallory, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Elizabeth Henle, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Caley Callihan, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. MRI of Ohio LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Empire Hospitality Group LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Darrick L. Laury Sr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Candy Laury, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tami Rasch, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. William Rasch, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Christopher Padovan, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Connie Wiles, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Crystal W. Richardson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. David C. Mitchell, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jason A. Moore, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Marque F. Heath, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Aaron B. Snyder, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Robert Ward, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amanda J. Kittle, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Gregory A. Patrick, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Sandra Rininger, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Matthew Badanjek, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bruce Clearwater, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Shannya Nye, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amy Patrick, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Richard D. Babler Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Ollie L. Myles, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John C. Osburn, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kashcia E. Gore, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jeffrey T. Piper, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lisa M. Baum, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Donna M. Sloban, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Debra Platt, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Katilyn Christine, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kenneth Miller, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Annette Gardner, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Hamdi Qasem, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Thomas W. Hartman, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Colleen Girtz, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Laurine R. Simco, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Denise Youngblood, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Brian Hendrickson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tracy Hendrickson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Anjenetta Duffield, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kourtney Schofield, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Daniel Short, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Randall Dieck, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Thomas R. Hoffman Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Christina D. Curti, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. April Showers, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mark Goff, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. David N. Hollie, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Shelley Schlicher, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John Shiekh, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Scarlett Sinn, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Ronald E. Exline, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Darren Snyder, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jerry Meyers Sr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Sadie Meyers, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tammy King, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Nicholas Hornbeck, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Gregory K. Chaplin, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Gus Taktikos Guarantor, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Brodie Thompson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joshua Twitchell, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mark D. Crowl, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Christopher J. Kolb, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joann Mohler, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Anthony Norman, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Marcus Roth, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Kayla R. Raymond, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joseph Sosnowski, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Melanie L. William, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jay Walters, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Louise Davis, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amy S. Richards, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joshua M. Richards, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Katherine Woods, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Donald R. Martin, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tawanna Fitzpatrick, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Keysa Haynes, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Andrea Czerniak, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Linda Yager, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Justin L. Blair Sr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michael L. Raymond, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Modern Enterprise Solutions Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Best Builders LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bob Hamrock, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Timothy A. Ward Sr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michael J. Wolfe, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John Hippely, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jason L. Woods, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. William G. Schellenger III, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Christy Schmitz, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Judith E. Hughes and Adam Hughes.

Randolph Corle Jr. and Melissa Corle.

Andrea D. Medlen and Michael E. Medlen.

Daniel O’Hara and Patricia O’Hara.

DIVORCES ASKED

Ricky D. Smith v. Christina Y. Smith.

Takimia McMillian v. Alvin L. McMillian Jr.

Douglas S. Ayres v. Christine L. Ayres.

Kathryn Collazo v. Alejandro Collazo.

Rachel A. Minor v. Romero M. Minor.

Katherine Balog v. Kathleen McKee.