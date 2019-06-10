Boardman crash leads to arrest of 2

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A crash in Boardman on Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of two people, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police said a driver fled from an alleged theft at the Boardman Walmart and lost control while police were pursuing them.

The driver then slammed into the railroad tracks at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Mathews Road, denting them significantly.

Police said they arrested Jeremy Kale and Cassidy Francis at the scene.

They were both charged with theft.

Francis, the driver, was also charged with fleeing and eluding.

The railroad company was contacted for the busted tracks and they are shut down until they can be repaired.