Agenda Monday

June 9, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Girard City Council, caucus, 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Lordstown Village Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

South Range school board, 7 p.m., high-school auditorium, 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Road, North Lima.

Springfield Township trustees, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., fire station 21, 3989 E. Middletown Road, New Springfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

