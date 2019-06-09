Agenda Monday
Girard City Council, caucus, 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.
Lordstown Village Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
South Range school board, 7 p.m., high-school auditorium, 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Road, North Lima.
Springfield Township trustees, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., fire station 21, 3989 E. Middletown Road, New Springfield.
