Trustees meeting

BOARDMAN

Boardman trustees will meet Monday at the township administration building, 8299 Market St., at 5:30 p.m. The May 28 rain event and subsequent flooding in the township will be discussed.

Mother pleads in child endangerment case

WARREN

Pamela J. Lugones, 21, of Dana Street pleaded not guilty Thursday in Warren Municipal Court to child endangering after police found her 23-month-old son on the street outside her home Wednesday.

An officer believes the boy may have dropped 15 feet from a second-story window while Lugones slept.

Ambulance personnel checked the boy, who was wearing a soiled diaper, and determined he was not injured. Lugones was released from the Trumbull County jail two hours later after posting $100 bond.

A driver spotted the boy walking around by himself at 11:28 a.m. and called police. The officer noticed an open second- story window at Lugones’ home 15 feet above a concrete driveway and concluded the boy had fallen from the window.

While the officer was checking on the boy, Lugones stuck her head out of a second-story window and screamed for her child, then came outside.

She said she worked midnight turn and leaves the boy and a smaller child in their bedrooms while she sleeps until about noon and had done this several months.

Trumbull County Children Services was notified. Lugones’ mother came to the scene to care for the children while Lugones was taken to jail.

Picnic canceled

Lit Youngstown has canceled today’s picnic, which was to take place at Bear’s Den Cabin in Mill Creek Park. The group hopes to reschedule.

Autism Warrior Competition today

CANFIELD

The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley’s Autism Warrior Competition, which includes the sixth annual Valley Autism 5K run; Autism Support Walk; Ninja Obstacle Course and People-Powered Tractor Pull, presented by Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM and Greenwood Chevrolet of Austintown, is today at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and events begin at 8:30 a.m., including the special-needs resource fair and kids entertainment. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m.; Ninja Obstacle Course, 9:30 a.m.; Autism Support Walk, 10:30 a.m.; and the people-powered tractor pull at 11 a.m., which includes a special board team.

OVI checkpoint tonight

CANFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint in Mahoning County tonight.

The location and exact time of the checkpoint will be announced later this morning, the patrol said.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Lt. Brad Bucey, commander of the Canfield Post, said, “OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

Warrant issued for accused arsonist

YOUNGSTOWN

A warrant was issued this week for a man accused of trying to burn down a 141 Byron St. home June 1 on the East Side.

Raphael Ortiz of South Pearl Street is wanted for a charge of aggravated arson.

Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, the department’s fire investigator, said the home was set on fire in three different places after Ortiz was arguing with the homeowners.

Crews were able to keep the damage to a minimum, Wright said. Ortiz is not yet in custody.

Truesdale home catches fire for 4th time

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant house at 154 S. Truesdale Ave. on the East Side was damaged by fire for the fourth time late Thursday. Crews were called about 11 p.m. and found the home on fire but managed to put it out quickly. There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not available.

Man sentenced to prison for three years

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested in January 2018 with a gun after a foot chase by Boardman police was sentenced this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to three years in federal prison.

Judge Patricia Gaughan handed down the sentence to Leighland Johnson, 33, who pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged after he was arrested by township police in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Court records said Johnson has a robbery conviction in 2015 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that bars him from having a gun. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Meeting canceled

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown school board meeting set for Tuesday afternoon has been canceled.

Property taxes forum

YOUNGSTOWN

A forum on “Understanding your Youngstown Property Taxes” with city school board member Corinne Sanderson will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave.

Guest panelists scheduled to appear are Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham, state Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, and state school board member John Hagan.

Career fair moving

BOARDMAN

A truck-driving career fair next week is being moved to a new location because of flood damage at the OhioMeansJobs office in the Boardman Plaza, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Boardman Library branch, 7680 Glenwood Ave. There will be employers on-site taking applications, and representatives from local schools offering CDL training will be present. Information on tuition assistance also will be available.

The OhioMeansJobs office is closed until June 21.