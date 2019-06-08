Tim Ryan to appear Thursday on 'The Daily Show'
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is scheduled to appear Thursday on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah. The show airs at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.
