Tim Ryan to appear Thursday on 'The Daily Show'


June 8, 2019 at 3:23p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is scheduled to appear Thursday on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah. The show airs at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

