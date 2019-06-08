Prosecutors re-file charges against Pa. teen in stabbing death

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have re-filed the most serious charges against a teenager after a judge’s dismissal of them in the stabbing death of a northeastern Pennsylvania man earlier this year.

Authorities in Luzerne County say 71-year-old Joseph Monka was beaten and stabbed 43 times in April before $30,000 was stolen from a safe in his basement.

The victim’s 17-year-old granddaughter, who had been living with him, was charged along with her 19-year-old boyfriend, her 16-year-old female friend and a 20-year-old man. All were charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, theft and other counts.

A judge on Friday dismissed the homicide and robbery charges against the 16-year-old, leaving only theft and evidence-tampering counts. But prosecutors said the charges would be re-filed, and court documents indicate that was done later Friday.