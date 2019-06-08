Campbell PD arrests pair after gun, drugs found
Staff report
CAMPBELL
Police on Thursday arrested a man and woman after finding pills, suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun in a car they pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign, reports said.
Daquan Lake, 20, of West Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs.
Anietra Frost, 22, of Elm Street in Youngstown, was booked into the jail on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reports said officers pulled over a car Lake was driving about 3:50 p.m. on Jackson Street on the East Side when it failed to stop while making a turn. Lake was acting nervous and taken into custody when it was discovered he has a suspended license. Frost, a front-seat passenger, also was taken out of the car so it could be searched before it was towed.
In a purse under the passengers’s seat, officers found a bag of suspected marijuana, painkillers, plastic bags and a digital scale, reports said.
A .40-caliber handgun, loaded with six rounds, also was found underneath a seat, reports said.
Reports said Lake told police the gun was his. In the center console, police found another scale as well as a pill bottle that contained a small bag of suspected marijuana.
