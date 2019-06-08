Planning underway for Mauthe Bridge in Poland forest

Staff report

POLAND

Planning for repair of the Mauthe Bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest is officially underway as the project oversight committee met for the first time Friday afternoon.

The committee is made up of Jay Macejko, village solicitor; Sam Moffie, councilman and forest board member; Mark Thompson, forest board member; Charles Rumberg, president of the Poland Forest Foundation; and Patty Wynat and Bernie Petro, citizen representatives. Mayor Tim Sicafuse is advising the committee.

MS Consultants of Youngstown, which designed the bridge renovations, estimated the project would cost about $86,000.

At the meeting, the group discussed steps for moving forward, including putting together the bid package and advertising the project.

The committee will recommend a bid to village council, which will make the final decision. The group intends to advertise for bids in July.

“I want it done this fall,” Sicafuse said of the bridge renovations.

Public officials and the community are anxious to have the project completed, as the bridge has been closed since July 2018.