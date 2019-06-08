NASA opening space station to private citizens

NEW YORK

You’ve heard about the International Space Station for years. Want to visit?

NASA announced Friday that the orbiting outpost is now open for business to private citizens, with the first visit expected to be as early as next year.

There is a catch, though: You’ll need to raise your own cash, and it won’t be cheap.

Travelers will pay an estimated $58 million for a round-trip ticket. And accommodations will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days.

“But it won’t come with any Hilton or Marriott points,” said NASA’s chief financial officer, Jeff Dewit, during a news conference at Nasdaq in New York City.

US: Man sought guns, grenades for NYC terror attack

NEW YORK

A New York City college student accused of plotting a terrorist attack on Times Square spent months trying to stockpile guns and grenades, heaped praise on the Islamic State group and Osama bin Laden and feared being known as the “Looney Tunes Terrorist” if his glasses fell off and he couldn’t shoot straight, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Ashiqul Alam was arrested Thursday after arranging through an undercover agent to buy a pair of semi-automatic pistols with obliterated serial numbers, prosecutors said. Police Commissioner James O’Neill said that development was “a clear indicator of [Alam’s] intent to move his plot forward.”

Publisher drops Central Park Five case prosecutor

NEW YORK

Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her publisher as fallout continues for the former Central Park Five prosecutor over the wrongful conviction of five teens for the 1989 rape and beating of a female jogger.

On Friday, Dutton spokeswoman Amanda Walker confirmed a statement that the publisher’s customer service line has been giving to inquiring callers, saying that it had “terminated its relationship” with the best-selling crime novelist. The publicist declined further comment.

Fairstein’s most-recent book, “Blood Oath,” came out in March. Her other books, many featuring the sex-crimes prosecutor Alex Cooper, include “Deadfall,” ‘’Killer Look” and “Devil’s Bridge.”

In a statement issued through Laura Rossi Public Relations, Fairstein said Friday that she and Dutton had “decided to terminate their relationship.”

Capitol flag flap in Wisconsin over gay-pride rainbow

MADISON, Wis.

Flying a gay-pride rainbow flag over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time Friday drew backlash from conservatives, including a pair of state lawmakers who said it was divisive, while Democrats hailed it as a sign of inclusivity.

The flag flap erupted after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the raising of the flag to recognize June as Pride Month. The move drew a fast rebuke from state Rep. Scott Allen, who tweeted , “Is this any more appropriate than erecting the Christian flag over the Capitol?”

Allen, who describes himself on Twitter as “Child of God/Family Man,” said in a follow-up message to The Associated Press that the rainbow flag “advocates a behavior or lifestyle that some Wisconsin residents may not condone. Therefore, it is divisive.”

Associated Press